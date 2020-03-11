Caution advised on Tauwhareparae Road as major repair works begin

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 08:33

The Council Journeys roading team would like to advise road users of Tauwhareparae Road to take extreme care during upcoming repair works.

Work will begin on Monday 16 March on seven retaining walls between the 20km and 28km marks of Tauwhareparae Road, with up to four walls being repaired at the same time. Contractors will be working from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

No road closures will be required, however traffic lights and lane closures are needed to safely complete the works. The project is expected to be completed by July this year.

Council Journeys operations manager Donna McArthur said that significant planning has been required to ensure that both road users and work crews will be safe throughout the works.

"Our priority is the safety of road users those working on the road. We have worked closely with specialist engineers to find a way to safely complete these important repairs without closing the road. We apologise in advance for the disruption during these works."

The works are part of the $26.4m 2018 Queen’s Birthday Flood repair programme which are 92% funded by the National Land Transport Safety Fund and 8% by the Provincial Growth Fund.