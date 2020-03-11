Witnesses sought after man injured in Christchurch CBD

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 08:45

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured in Christchurch CBD on the weekend of 29 February.

Ambulance was called at 3.33am to the Cashel Street/High Street area.

A man was found injured, and was transported to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and have spoken to a number of people, however we know there are others who are yet to speak to us.

In particular Police are seeking the individuals who assisted the Ambulance on the night, and a man shown in CCTV footage in the area (pictured).

We believe these people may have valuable information that would assist with our enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200309/5599.