Water restrictions lifted in Foxton and Foxton Beach

Horowhenua District Council has lifted water restrictions for residents connected to town water supplies in Foxton and Foxton Beach, effective immediately.
Council’s Water Services Engineer Levaai Toremana said the restrictions have been lifted because demand has dropped off with cooler temperatures and the end of the summer holiday season.
"We’d like to thank the Foxton and Foxton Beach communities for saving water during the restrictions," she said.
Level 1 water restrictions remain in place for Levin and Åhau.
"Council continues to closely monitor flows in the Åhau River, and we look forward to lifting the water restrictions for Levin and Åhau once we’re satisfied that flows have stabilised," Ms Toremana said.
Further status updates for Levin and Åhau will be made available through Council customer service centres, website, Facebook page, and local news media.
There are currently no water restrictions in place for Shannon and Tokomaru. Water saving tips:
Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving
Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow
Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs
Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away
Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher
Take shorter showers
Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes
Install a dual-flush toilet cistern
Residents can obtain further information on the Water Restrictions page of the Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, or by contacting Horowhenua District Council on (06) 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.
