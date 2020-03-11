Wellington Police urge drivers to focus on the road

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 10:05

Wellington Police are pleading with drivers to put their phones away and focus on the road.

541 infringement notices were issued in Wellington District in February for driving while using a mobile phone.

An operation run by a road policing team this week has resulted in a further 76 infringement notices being issued.

"This is simply not good enough," says Inspector Derek Orchard, District Manager Road Policing.

"When you're driving, your focus should be on the road, including when you're stopped at traffic lights."

Driving while distracted is one of the four main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on our roads, alongside driving too fast for the conditions, driving while impaired (by alcohol, drugs or fatigue), and not being properly restrained.

"As a driver, decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road as well - nobody wants to share the road with a driver who isn't paying full attention," says Inspector Orchard.