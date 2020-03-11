Statement on behalf of Invercargill Airport Limited - Oreti Beach Landing

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 10:02

Earlier this morning, Invercargill Airport staff responded to reports of an aircraft landing on Oreti Beach.

However, before the response team reached the area, the aircraft was able to return to Invercargill Airport.

Our staff are presently investigating what happened, and as such, we do not have sufficient information to comment further at this time.

- Invercargill Airport Limited General Manager Nigel Finnerty