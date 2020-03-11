Update on Epsom Homicide Investigation - Operation ANNISTON

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 11:55

Please attribute to acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City Police:

A scene examination is continuing at an address on Manukau Road in Epsom after a man was found deceased early yesterday morning.

Police were called to the premises just after midnight and whilst making enquiries at the address discovered the deceased man.

His body has now been removed from the scene and a post mortem has commenced

Police are still seeking to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.

Police are working to establish who was present at the premises on the afternoon and night of Monday 9 March 2020.

We ask anyone who was at the premises to contact the Investigation team with urgency.

We are also asking for anyone who has information on a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris - registration KSA289.

Specifically, we want to speak with anyone who sighted the vehicle on Monday night or Tuesday morning or has any information on the vehicle’s current whereabouts.

We are continue to canvas the area, review CCTV footage, as well as speaking to a number of people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team on 09 524 1921.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.