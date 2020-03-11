Selwyn remembers 15 March

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 12:50

As we approach the one year anniversary of the 15 March mosque attacks, the Selwyn District Council stands with the ethnic and migrant communities affected and supports those who are feeling deep loss and sadness at this time.

"The events of last year were a horrid time for those directly involved and for our wider community," Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"The response of love and kindness is an example to us all. Showing love to those who love you in return is simple. Showing love to those who act aggressively towards you is next-level love.

Selwyn is a multicultural district, and we are a more exciting and vibrant place for the diversity within our community. No matter your ethnicity or faith, thank you for calling Selwyn your home."

A public event will be held at North Hagley Park to acknowledge the attacks on the afternoon of Sunday 15 March.

Selwyn resident Surinder Tandon will be representing the Christchurch Multicultural Council and the Hindu community in the Canterbury Interfaith Society at this event.

Mr Tandon says the first anniversary will bring back memories of how these cruel attacks on the Muslim community were an attack on diversity.

"It was, in fact, an attack on our diversity, both religious and cultural and on our harmonious relations."

It will also be a reminder of how the community came together in solidarity and chose the path of peace - supported by the hard work of the Christchurch Multicultural Council, agencies, governments and individuals serving the ethnic and wider communities, he says.

"The time after the attacks showed us our strong, united diversity which brought out immense solidarity, compassion, love and empathy from people of diverse cultures.

"We highly appreciate and acknowledge the victims’ families and the Muslim community for choosing the path of peace and for their forgiveness and resilience after the terror attacks.

We must continue to work more closely than ever before to strengthen and celebrate our unity in diversity."