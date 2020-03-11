Feedback sought on Hastings district transportation issues

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 13:52

A public information session is being held to gather feedback on the Hastings district’s transportation issues and opportunities.

As Hastings grows, competing demands on the roading network from industry and land-use pressures are increasing, alongside a desire to get people walking, cycling and using public transport more.

This session is an opportunity to discuss current transportation challenges and identify potential solutions.

A stakeholder workshop was held in December 2019, where a number of issues were identified that will be covered during the information session.

These issues include: Gaps in the network between communities and destinations, making people feel that cycling is unsafe and/or inconvenient; poor user behaviour and transport system deficiencies that increase the risk of serious injury in the advent of a crash; and the needs of cars being neglected in the wake of increased industry productivity and changes in land-use.

There were also concerns about the poor uptake of active travel and public transport negatively impacting on community wellbeing.

The feedback gathered from the session will help provide direction for our district transportation programme to be included in the Long Term Plan (LTP), which outlines council’s activities in the community over the next 30 years.

The transport information session will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 3pm-7pm at Hastings District Council in the Guilin Room.

If you are unable to attend and would still like to provide feedback, you can do so via www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz from Friday, March 13.