Increased costs add to workload challenge - Waitaki Council

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 14:23

Waitaki to Face Rates Rise

Council is currently working on the 2020-21 Annual Plan which sets our work programme for the 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 financial year. Most of the work programme and budget for the year is already set out in our 2018-28 Long Term Plan and we are not proposing any significant changes to what we are doing, but workload challenges have to be met. So while the next financial year is business as usual, the reality is that the cost of doing business as usual has increased and continues to increase as a result of increased regulatory demands placed on us by Central Government. This will result in a rates increase higher than forecast in our Long Term Plan.

Why are rates higher than forecast?

It’s costing us more to do our core jobs, and there is a significant increase in the amount of work we have to do. A lot of the work Council does relates to making sure we have the infrastructure our district needs. Much of this work is not visible to residents but it is essential for us to continue to thrive as a district.

It’s the Council’s job to provide safe drinking water, treat and get rid of wastewater, and dispose of stormwater. It’s also our job to look after public roads, footpaths and bridges, unless they are part of the state highway network, and public parks, gardens, and toilets need to be maintained and rubbish bins need to be emptied.

These services are vital to the running of the district and the assets that provide those services: the pipes, roads, footpaths, parks and reserves.

Water and resilience of supply is big issue for Waitaki. This includes drinking water, waste water and stormwater Investment is required to increase the capacity and capability of the 3Waters team to ensure we can respond to future regulatory changes and tougher compliance requirements from Central Government. We also need to plan for current and emerging challenges and risks such as ageing infrastructure, capacity limitations, climate change and increased construction costs.

Parks and Recreation - Rising costs of maintenance contracts

The cost of a number of our maintenance contracts are set to rise markedly. The parks contract has not proven to be sustainable for our contractor, and we have had to allow for an increase in the parks maintenance contract which is currently being renewed.

Increased staff costs due to an increase in the number of staff employed

There are three main reasons why we have increased the number of staff employed:

We have created a number of new positions to improve the service that we provide to the public

Extra positions have been required to deal with the increase in development taking place in our growing district, such as new building

Changes from Central Government such as introducing new legislation which has increased our workload in a number of areas for example in the processing of building consents.

Decreased income from Interest and rising insurance premiums

Interest rates are historically low and are forecast to fall even further which will lead to decreases in our interest revenue. Insurance premiums continue to increase and will rise further in 2020-21.

Reduced revenue from Palmerston Landfill

One of the major users of Palmerston Landfill is now trucking waste beyond the Waitaki District, and no longer using the Palmerston landfill, which has resulted in a decrease in revenue.

Council will decide the draft budgets for the 2020-21 Annual Plan at its meeting on 18 March 2020 and confirm its intentions around community engagement.