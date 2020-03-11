AF8 Roadshow bring hazard and impact science to Waimate - council

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 15:03

South Canterbury residents will have an opportunity to learn more about how to prepare in the event of a major earthquake when the AF8 (Alpine Fault magnitude 8) Roadshow comes to Waimate this month.

The award-winning programme will be visiting Waimate for the first time at the Regent Theatre on Monday 23 March 2020 at 7pm and will be the only South Canterbury venue on this tour.

The "AF8 Roadshow: The Science Beneath Our Feet" is teaming up again with leading earthquake scientists and Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Groups and features public science talks and interactive classroom sessions designed to share the story of the Alpine Fault, the impacts and consequences of a future magnitude 8 earthquake, and how people can become better prepared for it.

The Roadshow will visit 12 communities and 15 schools around the South Island from 17 March until 8 May 2020 including Waimate High School.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley says everyone needs to become more aware of the possibility and implications of this type of event.

"As part of our preparation, we should be learning what the risks are and we look forward to this exclusive event in Waimate this month."

AF8 Programme Lead, Alice Lake-Hammond says "We had such a fantastic turn out to last year’s Roadshow events and there were places we just couldn’t get to in the time we had, so we are excited to be hitting the road again to share the Science Beneath Our Feet with even more South Island communities.

"We live in a stunning part of the world and while the thought of an AF8 earthquake is scary, if we didn’t have an Alpine Fault we wouldn’t have the beautiful South Island landscape as we know it today. Understanding our home and its vulnerabilities, raising awareness and sharing knowledge are essential in building our collective preparedness for future events."

AF8 Science-lead, Dr Caroline Orchiston says while we can’t predict when earthquakes will occur, scientific research has shown that the Alpine Fault has a history of generating regular, large earthquakes.

"The next major Alpine Fault event is likely to occur within the lifetime of most of us, or of our children and young people, for whom it will have major short and long-term impacts,"

"It is crucial that communities not just understand the geology underneath their feet but also what science has to say about how to respond in the event of a large earthquake occurring, so we can prepare and take action."

For more information go to: www.AF8.org.nz