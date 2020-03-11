Kiwis for kiwi's statement on the passing of Sir Rob Fenwick

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 15:39

On the passing of Sir Rob Fenwick today, Kiwis for kiwi has made the following statement:

Kiwis for kiwi expresses immense sadness at the passing of its Patron, Sir Rob Fenwick.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, Jennie, and the family as we farewell a true Kiwi legend," said Michelle Impey, executive director of Kiwis for kiwi.

Sir Rob has been involved with Kiwis for kiwi for more than 11 years, with 10 of those years as Chairman and one year as Patron.

Ms Impey said his passion for saving kiwi from extinction was unparalleled and the legacy of his passion will live on for many generations.

"Rob guided the transition of our organisation from BNZ Save the Kiwi to Kiwis for kiwi and was instrumental in subsequently securing the $11.4 million funding package of which Kiwis for kiwi was a recipient, alongside Department of Conservation.

"His mana has drawn many high level supporters and partners who want to join the cause to fight for kiwi’s survival. We will greatly miss his inspirational thinking, his leadership and, above all else, his passion and his kindness," said Ms Impey.