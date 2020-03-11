Police appeal for information following Timaru robbery

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 16:16

Police are appealing for information following a robbery on Evans Street, Timaru, this morning.

Around 5.20am a man entered the NPD petrol station and demanded money.

He was wearing a purple cap, goggles, an orange high-visibility vest and a dark long sleeved jersey with white print on the arm.

The offender left on foot with a sum of cash.

While the victim was not injured during the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call 105 or ask for Detective Scott Genet at the Timaru Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.