Update on Tararua District water supplies

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 16:30

As many are aware, last week the Tararua District was officially declared in drought (aka "a medium-scale adverse event") and is still experiencing severe water shortages across the district. Today’s updates for Dannevirke, Norsewood, Woodville and Rural Communities are available below. To keep up with the latest water developments or for water conservation tips please visit the Council website at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/water or follow us on Facebook.

Dannevirke

The water conservation efforts in Dannevirke have meant the situation is less critical than it has been, however this does not mean we can ease off saving water. The Dannevirke reservoir got as low as 5% at its lowest point but has increased to around 21%. At 21%, this roughly equates to 6 days usage if we were unable to take water from the Tamaki River for any reason.

If we assume that our emergency take from the Tamaki River continues, and that usage remains stable, Council predicts that we can avoid an increase in restrictions to ‘essential use only’ (drinking, cooking and personal hygiene only) in Dannevirke.

Despite this, Council is continuing the works that will enable us to bring water via rail to Dannevirke as a contingency. With little significant rain forecast it is important contingencies continue to be developed. Woodville

The focus of the response is now turning to Woodville, where reservoir volumes are reaching critical levels. Council has been unable to draw much water from the Mangapapa Stream for some time, which means Woodville has been largely using water from the reservoir and it is vital for water conservation efforts to continue.

Again, with little significant rain forecast that would allow Council to resume taking water from the Mangapapa Stream, Council considers it prudent to plan for water transported by rail to also be available to Woodville if required.

Norsewood

The Norsewood community has been tasked with reducing the town’s water usage to 50m3 daily. The usage fluctuated last week with a low of 59Mm3 used on Thursday 5 March and a high of 77m3 used on Saturday 7 March. It is essential that Norsewood residents continue to prioritise water conservation to avoid the need for further restrictions.

Rural communities

Water deliveries to rural households are continuing and Council is confident the most urgent needs have been met (of those who have registered with us).

Rural residents are reminded to ensure water collection containers are thoroughly cleaned and water from untreated sources is boiled before use.

Rural residents can continue to register household water shortages through the Council website: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/ruralwater. For all other drought related matters, rural residents are encouraged to contact Rural Support Trust Tararua Coordinator Jane Tylee on 027 367 3672 or visit the Ministry for Primary Industries website where they have added information and advice for dealing with drought conditions: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/protection-and-response/responding/adverse-events/dealing-with-drought-conditions/