Coronavirus and KiwiSaver - what you need to know

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 16:57

As KiwiSaver members watch their balances fluctuate due to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the sharemarket, they may wonder where it's going to end. KiwiSaver expert Tom Hartmann, editor of CFFC's Sorted website, answers the questions being asked right now:

My KiwiSaver balance is falling - why?

Your KiwiSaver account is not like a savings account where you store the money you have. It is an investment account, where the money you put in buys "units" of investments like shares, bonds or commercial property. The value of these units goes up and down on the sharemarket, for example, and so your KiwiSaver balance goes up and down with it.

Imagine you owned a single part of an orange sitting on a shelf in a supermarket, just a segment of it. When oranges sell for more at that market, the value of that bit you own is higher. When the price of oranges falls, your segment is worth less. Depending on when you sell it, someone else will pay more or less for it, and it will be worth a certain amount.

So your KiwiSaver balance does not show what you "have" (like in a savings account), it shows what your investments are "worth" at a given time. And when the sharemarket falls, your balance can too.

Why is the sharemarket falling now?

When you own shares, you own a part of a business - you are a part owner. When something like coronavirus happens, businesses and the profits they make are typically affected, making them less valuable (people will pay less for those shares you own).

That’s essentially what’s been happening in the sharemarket. The coronavirus outbreak is affecting many economies by reducing the production of goods, demand from consumers, imports and exports, and travel, among other things. So the businesses you own are facing headwinds, and the shares in those businesses fall in value as a result.

Will the market keep falling?

No one can tell the future (although many try). What we do know is that the market is volatile at the moment - a day of falling may be followed by a day of recovery. This is a reflection of the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus and what will happen. Each time something new happens, the market adjusts its future outlook and share prices rise or fall accordingly.

KiwiSaver investors have a choice whether to react to each thing that happens, or instead have a strategy in place to not have to do anything. When your KiwiSaver is set up in line with your goals and the right level of risk for you and your circumstances, these events and market swings are not as important. You can set and forget; you can ride out the ups and downs, even if it is a rollercoaster. Here’s how to adjust your KiwiSaver settings.

Should I switch my KiwiSaver fund to one that’s lower risk?

The moment you switch into a fund with less volatile investments like shares or property, you are choosing to avoid steep falls in value. But you are also stepping away from potential windfalls that generally come from investing in those kinds of investments. And if you’ve seen your balance lose money, you miss out on any eventual recovery.

It’s important to make a choice that helps you reach your goals... and not lose sleep at night, either!

The key question to ask is, ‘How soon do I need to use that money?’ If you are investing for the long term (more than 10 years away), you can generally take on more risky investments like shares because you have the time to ride out the ups and downs and take advantage of the potential growth in value.

Here are three questions to help you decide on which type of KiwiSaver fund is right for you.

What if I want to use my KiwiSaver as a deposit on a first home?

Once you decide to use your KiwiSaver money to buy a first home within the next three years, you don’t have time on your side. You need to choose whether to invest in safer investments like cash, which never go down in value, to make sure the money will be there when you need it. KiwiSaver funds that are "defensive" hold mostly cash. Here’s a list.

When you switch to a defensive fund, however, you trade possible gains in the sharemarket over the next few months for the security of avoiding losses. It’s important to consider whether this is the right move for you, and it can help to consult your KiwiSaver provider.