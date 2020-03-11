Serious crash near Burnham Road - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH1 near Burnham Road, Burnham.
Police were called about 4.45pm.
Initial indications are one person may be seriously injured.
The road is closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible, and expect delays.
