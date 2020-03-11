Goff should stand down for duration of SFO investigation- Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 18:10

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Phil Goff to stand down from his day-to-day role as Mayor for the duration of the Serious Fraud Office investigation which the Office announced today.

Spokesperson for the Ratepayers Alliance Jo Holmes said, "This is now no longer just a complaint, it is our most powerful law enforcement body launching an official investigation into potential electoral corruption by the Mayor. It doesn’t get more serious for the Super City’s leadership."

"To be a leader, the Mayor requires moral authority. Having this hang over his head does the City a disservice. He should stand down and have the Deputy Mayor take over his day-to-day roles, at least until the SFO has concluded its investigation."