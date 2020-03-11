$1 million for Helensville Lotto player

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 20:43

The stars have aligned for a Lotto player from Helensville after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Helensville in Helensville.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Every year over 200 volunteers at the Wellington Hospitals Foundation knit more than 8,000 garments for the 3500 babies born at the Wellington Regional Hospital - including 1,000 babies in NICU. Every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping our smallest Kiwis stay nice and warm.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Helensville should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.