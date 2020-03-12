Police appeal for information on reckless driving involving dirt bikes

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 10:55

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information in relation to dangerous and anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikes.

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell says Police are aware of recent incidents involving the bikes being ridden recklessly on public roads and reserves in the district.

"The way in which some of these bikes are being ridden is extremely dangerous," says Senior Sergeant Chappell.

"This behaviour is creating unnecessary risk for the riders themselves and members of the public."

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnesses the dangerous behaviour in action or has any information relating to those riding the bikes.

"Information that is vital to Police when reporting this includes the time and place it is occurring.

Where possible, a photo is also beneficial to Police."

Senior Sergeant Chappell says the law is clear around dirt bikes.

"If you're riding these bikes on the road, it needs to be registered and you must be wearing a helmet.

"Riders on bikes with engine ratings over 50cc must have the appropriate licence to be able to ride on a public road."

This issue involving dirt bikes is not new for Police.

"Police are aware of previous reports from pockets of the Counties Manukau district and have dealt with a number of incidents in the past," says Senior Sergeant Chappell.

"This behaviour is dangerous and has had serious and fatal consequences in the past."

Members of the public can report information to Police through the 105 number or anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.