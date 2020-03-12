Annual plan and other Dunedin issues out for feedback

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 11:05

Dunedin residents are being encouraged to have their say on several important issues facing the city.

Consultation opens today on the Dunedin City Council’s draft 2020-21 Annual Plan, and on the draft Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) and a proposed amendment to the 10 year plan. The DCC is also calling for feedback on possible changes to its kerbside rubbish and recycling collection.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "The Annual Plan is the best opportunity our residents have each year to talk to us about their vision of our city’s future.

"We’re asking for specific feedback around the rating method, and our kerbside collection service, but people shouldn’t feel limited to these issues.

"The city faces significant challenges in the short and long term. The more our community gets involved in decision-making processes like this, the stronger our collective responses will be."

The DCC plans to deliver a wide range of services and projects in 2020-21, with a proposed overall rates rise of 6.5%. Most of the fees have gone up by 3%, mainly to cover extra costs.

The Council must have a plan which sets goals for reducing and managing Dunedin’s waste. The draft WMMP and a waste assessment are out for comment, as is a proposal for the DCC to join the Local Government Funding Agency.

We’re also asking for people’s views on a possible amendment to the 10 year plan, relating to a proposed rating change. The Council wants to change the way it collects certain rates to make things a bit easier for owners of lower value homes, following last year’s revaluation.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/2020AP for more information on the annual plan, the draft WMMP and the proposed amendment. More details about the different ways to get in touch, and feedback events being held, are on the website.

As part of the DCC’s commitment to cut carbon emissions and reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills, we’re looking at what rubbish and recycling the DCC picks up from outside homes.

Residents are being asked what they think about two ideas - a three bin system for what we collect now or a four bin system which includes a food and garden waste collection.

People wanting more information on the city’s kerbside collection ideas can visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/kerbside-collection.

Separate booklets outlining what is planned will be delivered to Dunedin homes over the next two weeks. People are encouraged to give their feedback early and, if possible, use the online forms available at the weblinks above.

Residents can give feedback until noon on 15 April.