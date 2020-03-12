Recognising Maori excellence with Ngarimu Scholarships

|
Seven MÄori scholars have been awarded NgÄrimu VC and 28th [MÄori] Battalion tertiary scholarships in recognition of their outstanding achievements, Associate Minister of Education and NgÄrimu Board Chair, Kelvin Davis announced today.
The scholarships commemorate Victoria Cross winner Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa NgÄrimu and members of the 28th [MÄori Battalion], who served on the battlefields of Greece, Crete, North Africa, and Italy.
"Tonight’s recipients are a credit to their whÄnau, their hapÅ«, their iwi and to all of Aotearoa," Kelvin Davis said.
"By achieving academic excellence, by demonstrating leadership, and by positively contributing to the fabric of New Zealand society, they honour the memory of their tÅ«puna and the high price they paid for all New Zealanders," Kelvin Davis said.
Jonathan Te Rire (NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Awa, Te WhakatÅhea, NgÄti Tuwharetoa and Te Arawa is studying towards a Doctor of Philosophy (MÄori and Indigenous Development) at Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi.
He was awarded a Doctoral scholarship worth $25,000 per year for up to two years to collate stories of the members of the 28th MÄori Battalion who came from Kawerau, Maungapohatu and RuatÄhuna who did not return home and are buried in Italy.
"I’ve been blessed to have travelled to the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Italy during the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Monte Cassino," Jonathan Te Rire said.
"I noticed that many names there were familiar names from home.
"I want to honour those names and ensure they are remembered by the descendants of NgÄ Iharaira and the PÄriha o PÅ«tauaki, as well as Aotearoa and the world," Jonathan Te Rire said.
The three Undergraduate scholarship recipients ($10,000 per year for up to five years ) are Awatea Moxon+ (NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄi Tahu); Cassiopeia Harrison (NgÄti Porou, Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Maniapoto and NgÄti Ruanui); and Tangirau Papa (NgÄti Koroki Kahukura, NgÄti Maniapoto and Tainui.)
+Bachelor Degree with Honours
This year’s Masters recipients ($15,000 per year for up to two years) are Marise Stuart (NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and NgÄpuhi ki Taiamai); Tipene James- (NgÄti Whakaue, Tapuika, Waitaha, Kearoa Tuara, Tuhoe, NgÄti Maniapoto and Tainui); and Lee-Anne Tatana- (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Kuri, NgÄti Kahu and Te Aupouri).
-Master of Education Research
Kelvin Davis said the scholarship recipients are a snapshot of the diversity of MÄori students pursuing higher education.
"Jonathan is a Presbyterian Minister and Tangirau and Cassieopa are first year students. Each, like their fellow recipients, have received scholarships because they’re also high achievers.
"They are the face and purpose of NgÄrimu and join an exclusive group who have gone before them.
"Ka whakamihi ahau ngÄ Äkonga mÅu ngÄ akoranga, mÅu te meake nei," said Kelvin Davis.
