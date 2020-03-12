Arrests made following Huntly operation - NZ Police

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 12:30

Waikato Police have arrested two people following the execution of three search warrants at West Huntly addresses on Wednesday 11 March.

The search warrants followed an undercover operation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the area.

Two women, aged 42 and 36, were charged for selling methamphetamine as well as possession of methamphetamine for supply, and are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Significant amounts of cash and methamphetamine were recovered, as well as two stolen vehicles.

Weapons were also located at all three addresses, including a .22 pistol.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler from Waikato East CIB says Police will continue to seek out those who profit from methamphetamine at the expense of vulnerable people in our communities.

"Methamphetamine causes serious harm within our communities and Police are committed to holding those responsible to account.

"Anyone dealing drugs in the Waikato can expect to be the target of similar operations."

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should call Police on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.