Police seek witnesses to Piohipi Road crash - NZ Police

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 12:45

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious crash that occurred on Piohipi Road near Taupo.

Emergency services were alerted to a two car crash between Oruanui Road and Tukairangi Road at around 7am this morning.

Two people were transported to hospital, with critical and serious injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene in another vehicle which he stole off a member of the public.

A teenage boy was in the newly stolen vehicle at the time.

He was unharmed and was located safe and well.

The driver who left the scene was located in the Taupo area.

He is currently in hospital under Police guard.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the incidents that followed.

We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a red coloured Ford Falcon in the Poihipi road area prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P041294840.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.