Dundonald Street incident update - NZ Police

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 13:45

Police have been conducting a number of enquiries into an incident on Dundonald Street in Eden Terrace at around 12.42am today.

The male has been recovering in Auckland City Hospital today.

Police have spoken with the male and following this we can now advise that we are not seeking anyone in connection with this incident.

We are aware this incident may have been of concern to the community, but we would like to reassure them that no other parties are involved.