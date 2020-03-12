Information sought following Riccarton homicide - NZ Police

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 14:30

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found deceased at a property on Riccarton Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday 4 March.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder a day later.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance to locate a second man in relation to the incident.

"Two men are believed to have entered the victim’s apartment on Riccarton Road after 10pm," says Detective Inspector Mike Ford.

"We are appealing for information from anyone who may be able to help locate this man.

"He is believed to be Maori or Polynesian, wearing a hooded rain jacket and was possibly armed with a hammer."

Police are also appealing for sightings of a black Nissan X-Trail 4x4 (similar to the one pictured) carrying two occupants in the Riccarton and Linwood areas on the evening of Wednesday 4 March and early hours of Thursday 5 March.

Anyone who has information to share who has not yet spoken with Police is urged to come forward.

You can get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200305/9359.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.