Change in fire season for Hurunui and Waimakariri - Fire and Emergency NZ

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 15:00

The fire season in Hurunui and Waimakariri will change from prohibited to restricted effective from midnight tonight (12 March). This means all of North Canterbury will be in a restricted fire season from tomorrow.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bruce Janes says if people want to light a fire, they should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check whether they need a fire permit.

"Your permit will require you to meet specific conditions to help you manage your fire safely."

Bruce Janes wants the community to remember the area is still in a period of very high fire risk.

"While we are satisfied the dangers have reduced, permits for the Hurunui and Waimakariri will be carefully managed."

"In particular there are still dangerous conditions around Omihi and Cheviot and not every permit will be automatically granted.

"More on-sites will be carried out and potentially strict conditions will be applied to permits when they are issued."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location and for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.