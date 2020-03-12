New Police National Integrity Unit to guard against corruption

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 15:25

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced that a National Integrity Unit has been established to bolster Police’s capability in protecting against the risk of corruption and, where appropriate, investigating corruption within New Zealand Police.

Led by a Detective Superintendent with specialist investigators, the new unit is an important component in Police’s focus on deterring, preventing and detecting corruption.

Commissioner Bush says the role and integrity of New Zealand Police plays a significant part in New Zealand’s top ranking by Transparency International, equal with Denmark, as one of the least corrupt countries in the world.

"Thankfully, corruption is still very rare in our organisation," says Commissioner Bush.

"The vast majority of our people uphold the highest values and act with integrity every day. I am immensely proud of them and the work they do."

"As organised criminal groups attempt to grow and proliferate, it is important we remain vigilant against attempts to infiltrate, and have measures in place to protect our staff as much as possible from compromise and corruption.

"I want to be very clear - we have zero tolerance for this behaviour.

"The new National Integrity Unit will work closely with our Police Professional Conduct team, and together they will help to ensure our integrity as an organisation and as individuals is not eroded.

"The public can have full trust and confidence that their police service is maintaining robust systems to deter, prevent and detect any criminal offending within their ranks and throughout the organisation.

"Most other respected policing jurisdictions around the world have established similar units to help maintain integrity within their organisations.

I want New Zealanders to have the same reassurance.

"Our purpose in New Zealand Police is for people to be safe and feel safe and our mission is to make New Zealand the safest country.

We can only achieve these if New Zealanders continue to have, and maintain, trust and confidence in us."

The unit is based at Police National Headquarters in Wellington.