Regional approach to challenges - Horowhenua District Council

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 15:55

ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Mayors and Chief Executives are taking a regional approach to challenges and opportunities facing the area.

All Mayors, most Deputy Mayors and Chief Executives across the Horizons region spent two days discussing and workshopping a range of topics. RangitÄ«kei Mayor Andy Watson said it was great to hear what other councils are doing in the region.

"While we are all working to improve the lives of our communities in our districts and cities, as a region we have recognised we can do better working together."

Palmerston North May Grant Smith said the region has performed well in recent years.

"Over the period December 2017 to December 2019, the regional economy grew by 6.1% versus 5.5% for New Zealand. Additionally our regional population has increased by 1.4% over the past year. This growth brings many positives, but also issues for our communities. As a region we know we will be stronger confronting these together," he said.

The group workshopped the top priorities they would focus on as a collective for the next 12 months, deciding on a final five. These included:

Sharing data and ensuring the region’s wellbeing is being captured accurately

Reviewing the Accelerate25 Strategy

Identifying and mitigating the effects of climate change

Creating a regional spatial plan

Developing an identity as a strong economic and tourism destination.

ManawatÅ« Mayor Helen Worboys said there was also a clear commitment regionally to improve iwi partnerships.

"We are all aware that we can better enhance our partnerships with tangata whenua and we recognised this needs to be done at a local level." All Mayors signed an agreement called the Makoura Agreement demonstrating the commitment to the way forward. The priorities will be a standing item on the regional chief executive meeting, which is held quarterly.