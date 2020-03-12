Car collides with pedestrian

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 21:05

Diversions are in place in East Auckland following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened on Whitford-Maraetai Road, near Maraetai School Road, around 8:15pm.

Indications are the pedestrian is seriously injured.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Traffic heading between Maraetai and Beachlands will need to divert south through Clevedon.