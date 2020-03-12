Police Station returning to normal operation following negative Covid-19 test

|
The man had advised Police this morning that he had recently returned from Hong Kong and was feeling unwell.
Rotorua Police Station, including the custody hub, will therefore be returning to business as usual operations.
Police are in the process of notifying those staff who had self-isolated as a precaution after being in close contact with the man.
