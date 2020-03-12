Kayaker dies in Ruby Bay

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 21:40

A man has died after falling from a kayak in Ruby Bay, Tasman District, today.

Emergency services were notified at 1pm that a kayaker had capsized.

The man was unresponsive when located a short time later.

CPR was administered but sadly the man was unable to be revived.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

No further details regarding the man can be released until all necessary family notifications have taken place.