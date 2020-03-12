Mosque Open Day for saying 'thank you New Zealand'

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 22:24

One year on from the Christchurch attacks, Various Mosques in New Zealand opening their doors and hearts for everyone.

On the first anniversary of the Christchurch attacks, by opening our doors to everyone will create social harmony and break barriers for the first time visitors.

Many people are not aware that there are similarities between Muslims and None Muslims, especially when it comes to Abrahamic faiths (Christians, Muslims and Jews)

"Our Mosque open day is also about celebrating similarities and especially this year to say Thank you to all New Zealand for their support since 15 March Christchurch attacks to the Mosques and Muslims. Kilbirnie Mosque also host Monthly meeting organised by Wellington Abrahamic Council of Jews Christians and Muslims." Said Tahir Nawaz, Muslim Affairs Analyst

During the Open Day, you can join guided mosque tours, hijab tutorials, jumping castles, try ethnic food and talk to Imam about Islam.

"Last year Kilbirnie Mosque open Day, there was an outpouring of support from the wider New Zealand community. There were people queuing up outside, hordes of people and most of them just wanted to come to show their support and to express their sympathy. They had flowers and they had cards." Said Tahir Nawaz

Kilbirnie Mosque Open Day @ 7/11 Queens Drive, Kilbirnie

Sunday 15th of March,10 am - 3 pm