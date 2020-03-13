Police to support nationwide commemorative events for March 15

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 08:47

Police will be supporting commemorative events around New Zealand to mark the one-year anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.

There will be an increased Police presence in Christchurch over the next few days, with officers at a call to prayer at Horncastle Arena today and the National Remembrance Service on Sunday.

Police will also be present at local mosques and a number of other events throughout the country.

In some locations officers will be armed.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush will attend the National Remembrance Service to honour those injured and killed, and acknowledge the impact the attacks had on every New Zealander.

"The events of March 15 changed our country forever.

These unprecedented attacks mark the day we lost our innocence, but out of something so awful we saw so many acts of bravery, empathy and kindness.

"The anniversary on Sunday is an important milestone for us all, and for Police, an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to keep New Zealanders safe and feeling safe.

"I’d like to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of all Police staff working that awful day, and every day since to achieve that goal," Commissioner Bush says.

For operational reasons, Police will not be providing details on security matters.