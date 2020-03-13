Time to show us the money - Tertiary Education Union

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 08:48

"The need for a new funding model and interim measures to keep tertiary education institutions that belong to communities operating is well known. And we're not going to let up until the Government ‘shows us the money’", says TEU’s National President.

TEU members are taking actions across Aotearoa on Black Friday, 13 March, to demand that the government gets polytechnics back into the black.

Michael Gilchrist, Te Tumu Whakarae of Te HautÅ« Kahurangi | NZ Tertiary Education Union says the tutors, support staff, technicians, administrators, lecturers and all staff in the polytechnic sector know what’s at stake - access to education.

"They don’t want to watch as more courses are cut and more hopes dashed before a new, unified vocational education and training network for New Zealand is able to soar. That’s why they’re leading a day of action from Invercargill to Auckland."

On the eve of the most significant public sector reform in a couple of decades, a reform promising inclusive, accessible vocational education, the government still hasn’t put the money on the table.

If we’re going to ensure all New Zealanders get great educational experiences through NZIST which begins operating on 1 April, we must have the public behind it.

"We all benefit from vocational education and training every day. We benefit from having trained nurses, plumbers, technicians, architects, early childhood workers, and much more - so we need to make sure we find and fund better ways to support their training."

The Minister wants us to be behind his vision and in the past has commented on how he needs the support of staff, says Gilchrist.

"Well Minister, the staff are again saying give them some certainty that there’ll be enough money to make the vision a reality. Enough money to ensure all communities do have access to quality vocational training and to make sure staff have the capacity to help create the new world."