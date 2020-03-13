Commissioners approve Te Awa Lakes plan change

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 09:57

An application for a plan change to allow a 62ha housing and tourism development in the north of Hamilton has been approved by independent commissioners.

The decision for the Te Awa Lakes Private Plan Change (TAL PPC) was issued today and follows a two-and-a-half week hearing in November and December last year. The decision concludes Hamilton City Council’s assessment of the plan change since it was lodged in 2017 by The Perry Group.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says the decision has the potential to pave the way for around 1000 more homes in the city and a new type of residential development for Hamilton.

"Hamilton needs more housing and this delivers that. The proposed development is a new, master-planned waterside community, integrated with recreational opportunities and a range of housing stock. It revitalises a former sand quarry on the banks of the Waikato River, essentially restoring an old industrial site," Mayor Southgate said.

"This is not just a new housing development, it is a strategically-important site at the northern gateway of our city. As one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing cities, Hamilton needs more housing - that’s very clear. But we also need a mix of housing options and styles which cater for our diverse and young population."

Construction plans for Te Awa Lakes support river links, tourism activities and an adventure park.

Hamilton City Council’s General Manager City Growth Jen Baird said the plan change process was robust and thorough and considered extensive evidence presented by a range of submitters. The approval changes the zoning on the site from industrial to a mix of zones, including residential and business zones. These changes will enable the development of a water park, residential development and some retail-related activities on the site.

The Perry Group has been informed of the decision, as have all submitters who participated in the process. Submitters have 15 working days to lodge appeals to the decision to the Environment Court. If no appeals are submitted, the PPC becomes fully operative meaning the Perry Group will be able to lodge resource consents for Te Awa Lakes.

To view the decision, or for more information, go to Hamilton.govt.nz/teawalakes