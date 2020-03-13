NZ Police release name of deceased male

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 14:15

Police are continuing to make progress in the homicide investigation into the death of a man at an Epsom property on Tuesday.

The deceased has now been formally identified and Police can now release his name.

He was Zion Gutnik, aged 30, of Auckland.

Mr Gutnik's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by Police and Victim Support.

The news is understandably devastating for them and they have asked Police to advise that they wish to have privacy at this difficult time.

The Operation Anniston team are contiuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding Mr Gutnik's death.

The scene examination is continuing at the premises on Manukau Road.

A forensic examination of the Toyota Yaris seized as part of the investigation is also continuing.

Police have gratefully received a number of calls with information and we are working through these.

We would like to acknowledge those members of the public who have contacted us, but we would still like those with information to contact us.

Police would also like to reassure anyone who is unsure about coming forward that they can speak to us in confidence.

Anyone who was at the premises on Monday night are asked to contact the investigation team on (09) 524 1921.

Police are also maintaining its appeal for sightings of the blue 2017 Toyota Yaris on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

If they would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.