Temporary road closure for new roundabout

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 15:16

The southern end of Dixon Rd at the Ohaupo Rd intersection will close to through traffic for up to two months from 25 March 2020, as part of the construction of a new roundabout that will link Ohaupo Rd/State Highway 3 with a yet-to-be-built new road through Peacocke.

This is the second and final time this part of Dixon Rd will be closed to through traffic so we can construct the roundabout. The roundabout will improve safety for everyone using it and provide a link into a new neighbourhood in Peacocke.

The road needs to be closed to install a wastewater main, stormwater outlet and to construct the new pavement at the southern end of Dixon Rd to work in with the new roundabout layout.

Hamilton City Council Strategic Development Manager Andrew Parsons says construction of the large, three-legged roundabout is progressing well.

"We’ve moved more than 50,000m3 of earth and imported 10,000m3 of rock already. The next step is to start work near the Dixon Rd intersection, putting in new wastewater and stormwater pipes, and pavement to tie into the new roundabout, hence the road closure," says Mr Parsons.

As part of the project we are also going to great lengths to look after the environment. We’ll be planting approximately 17,000 new plants in and around the roundabout.

"The city’s $290M partnership with government to open Peacocke for new housing is Hamilton’s biggest investment in growth, but it’s also the city’s biggest-ever investment in the environment," says Mr Parsons.

Funding for the Peacocke programme is made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

Construction of the new roundabout in the south of the city is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

The Council thanks you for your patience while we complete these works.