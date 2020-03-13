Third person dies in fatal crash near Towai

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 15:50

Police can now advise a third person has sadly died following an earlier crash between two vehicles on State Highway 1 near Towai, in the Far North.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently examining the scene.

Part of State Highway 1 is blocked while the Serious Crash Unit carries out their scene examination.

There are delays expected in the area.

Police thank motorists in advance for their cooperation while this work is being carried out.