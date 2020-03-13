Four charged over Auckland Prison death

|
Police investigating the death of Blake John Lee at Auckland Prison on 5 March have charged four men in connection with the incident.
They have all been jointly charged with murder.
Two 20-year-olds, a 23-year-old and a 39-year-old are due to appear at the North Shore District Court via audio visual link on 19 March.
