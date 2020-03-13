Night resealing works for SH26 Te Aroha next week

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 16:31

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises overnight road repair and resurfacing works on State Highway 26 between Lawrence Avenue and immediately north of the Burgess Street intersection in Te Aroha between 8.00pm and 5.00am on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 March.

The works also include resurfacing some parking bays in the area.

Our contractors will need to close one lane at a time to complete the works and will use a combination of Stop / Go traffic management and a one-way detour.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto Lipsey Street at the State Highway 26 (Kenrick Street) intersection and will return to State Highway 26 (Whitaker Street) at the Burgess Street intersection. Southbound traffic will remain on SH26 for the duration of the works.

Any delays are expected to be minor.

The road will largely operate as normal during the day, with any daytime works expected to cause minimal disruption to road users.

Additional repair, resurfacing and parking bay works between Lawrence Avenue and immediately north of the Burgess Street intersection will take place at night later this month or early April.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

