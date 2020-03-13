Vector keeping close eye on sudden changeable weather

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 16:17

Vector is monitoring meteorological advice that a potential storm may hit parts of northern Auckland from late Monday next week, with the potential for strong easterlies and gales.

Vector’s Head of Network Field Services, Marko Simunac says "In addition to monitoring the forecast, we are mindful that heavy rain and winds after a prolonged dry spell and drought means there is increased risk of trees falling and causing damage to powerlines. As a result, we have prepared our crews and ask Aucklanders to take precautions before the storm arrives next week."

Karl Burgisser, Managing Director of Arborlab says, "When heavy rainfall, coupled with high winds, follows periods of long dry spells and drought conditions as has occurred in Auckland and the upper North Island recently, there can be a corresponding increase in potential tree failures.

"The trees are in a state of drought stress and there are likely to be some fine roots that have died, potentially reducing stability in certain circumstances. Soils in a state of persistent soil moisture deficit develop large cracks in the ground and this can be more pronounced around trees where they have a high demand on soil moisture.

"In high rainfall events after drought conditions, ground water can recharge the soil unevenly by entering the cracks and causing separation layers around the main root systems of trees. This can create a shear failure event at the root plate of the tree when combined with moderate to high wind loads applied to a tree canopy."

Vector is actively monitoring weather reports and network performance data and has additional response crews and storm management teams ready to respond if required. "If the weather causes any power lines to come down, we may need to remotely shut down power to that area as a public safety precaution until crews arrive on site," said Mr Simunac.

"We will aim to restore power as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public. This means that although our crews are trained to work in all weather conditions and at any hour, there may be circumstances during which it is unsafe for them to begin or continue working to fix outages, for example during high winds."

Vector reminds people that the best place to receive up to date information regarding outages and restoration times is through our Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages.

If you see any damaged power equipment or power lines down, please keep a safe distance away and report it to us as soon as possible on 0508 VECTOR.