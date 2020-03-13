Urgent resealing of temporary road on SH1 before forecast heavy rain

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 16:21

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be urgent work this weekend to repair and upgrade the temporary road through the Loop Road construction site on State Highway 1.

Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the work is in anticipation of forecast heavy rain from an ex tropical cyclone expected to hit drought-affected Northland in the middle of next week.

"The temporary road was built to move traffic off the main alignment while the new roundabout is constructed at the Loop Road intersection. The temporary road has become potholed by the heavy volume of traffic and recent rain and will quickly deteriorate further if there is heavy rain as forecast."

The pothole repairs will start on Saturday, 14 March between 7:30am and midday. Trucks will drive slowly along the road while crews fill potholes. The affected area is from Oaks Road to the south to the curve of the roundabout at Loop Road.

On Sunday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic control from 10am to 6pm while a 400m stretch of the temporary road is resealed between Oaks Road and Loop Road. Resealing is expected to take three hours, with breaks to allow traffic to clear.

As with all resurfacing, the work is weather dependent and could be postponed if there is bad weather.

"Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for your journey and consider leaving earlier or delaying your travel to avoid congestion and delays at the work site."

"The Transport Agency apologises for the late notice of this work and thanks motorists for their patience and understanding."

"Please reduce your speed through the construction zone and look out for the road crews."

"Keeping your speed down where sealing work is underway, or has just been completed, not only helps chip to settle in the new road surface, it will also prevent stone chips flying into windscreens and protect our crews from injuries."

Mr Thackwray says the road repair and resurfacing will improve conditions and make the roads safer for everyone.

On Sunday night there will be further stop/go traffic control between 6pm and 1am to move temporary steel barriers and restore the road alignment on the southbound lane, just south of the Longview Winery. The barrier shift signals the end of work to install a new culvert on the roadside.

The temporary road was built as part of a wider project to upgrade SH1 at the Portland Road intersection and construct a two-lane roundabout at the Loop Road intersection to improve safety and access for all road users.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)