Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 16:26

One year ago Aotearoa was shaken to its core by the terror attack on two Christchurch mosques, resulting in the murder of 51 innocent people and leaving many more injured and traumatised.

As we remember and acknowledge the victims and their families, we also take stock of the past year in Aotearoa and around the globe. There has been increase in hate speech and racist incidents and attacks both online and in our communities:

- A man of Indian origin was made the victim of verbal racist abuse before he was physically attacked in broad daylight in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

- A Muslim woman wearing a hijab was made the victim of racist abuse in Huntly.

- Another Muslim woman was refused entry into an Auckland Council owned swimming pool for not wearing the ‘correct’ swimwear.

- Institutionalised racism is apparent at Immigration New Zealand through racial profiling of applicants of Indian origin who continue to face unnecessarily prolonged visa processing delays.

- MÄori in Aotearoa are consistently and disproportionately targeted by police, which has been made especially worse with the trial of Armed Response Teams in Manukau, Waikato, and Canterbury.

- Cabinet Ministers like NZ First’s Shane Jones embolden others to take to racism by unleashing continuous racist commentary against migrant communities.

- With the current coronavirus pandemic originating in Wuhan, China, members of the Asian community have been made targets of racist abuse and attacks

- India has been burning at the hands of a far-right fascist government since the anti-Muslim citizenship act was passed; their supporters are emboldened to attack anyone who challenges the status quo.

Let us unite and rise against racism.

Love Aotearoa Hate Racism rally on Saturday 14 March, 2pm at Aotea Square and march to music against racism in Myers Park, Auckland.