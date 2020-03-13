Funding Forum success highlights benefits to fund seekers and providers

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 17:12

The inaugural Ruapehu Funders Forum held in Taumarunui yesterday (Thu 12 Mar) was a great success with community, sporting and other groups taking the opportunity to meet a range of private and government funders.

Community Development Manager Peggy Veen said that the Forum saw around 80 people representing a wide range of activities and projects from all around Ruapehu all keen to find out more about their funding options.

"Successful funding outcomes are built on successful relationships and the Forum provided an ideal environment for fund seekers and fund providers to connect and start this process," she said.

"People seeking funding were able to connect with potential funders and find out how they could put in their best possible application and optimise their chances for success.

As well as presentations from there was a Funding Panel and workshop where a range funding questions and issues were discussed.

The success of the day really highlighted the benefit of this type of event for both people in need of funding and for funding organisations.

Council would like to thank everyone who came along as well as the funders including Community Waikato, the DV Bryant, Len Reynolds and Whanganui Community Trusts, Trust Waikato and the Ministries of Social Development and Primary Industries."

Ms Veen added that Council has been fielding a number of calls from people who were not able to come along on the day.

"If anyone is in this situation please go to the Grants page on Council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz where you can submit your details and we will send you out some information," she said.

