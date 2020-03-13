Mill Road in Takanini closed due to crash

|
Mill Road in Takanini is blocked this evening following a two-car crash.
It happened around 7:45pm just south of Popes Road, and one person was seriously injured.
Three others had moderate or minor injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for another few hours as the Serious Crash Unit works at the scene.
