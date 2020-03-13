Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship recipient announced

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 23:00

The Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship has been awarded to Tracy Maniapoto.

The $10,000 scholarship, offered annually by the Kawharu Foundation in partnership with Auckland Museum, supports and encourages MÄori research and leadership, particularly in the field of cultural heritage.

This year’s recipient, Tracy Maniapoto, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, Te Atihaunui-Ä-PÄpÄrangi and NgÄti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, is completing her PhD in MÄori Studies at Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi (School of MÄori Knowledge).

As a doctoral student, Tracy is exploring the relationships between te reo MÄori revitalisation, adult language learners, GLAM sector (galleries, libraries, archives and museums) cultural heritage institutions and MÄori social and cultural aspirations. Tracy's research is part of a Marsden project on the contribution that GLAMs are making to the revitalisation of te reo MÄori.

Auckland Museum’s Manager MÄori Development Nicola Railton says Tracy was selected as this year’s recipient of the scholarship due to her excellent academic record, leadership potential and her research proposal which strongly aligns with the Museum’s kaupapa.

"The Scholarship will enable Tracy to conduct her research alongside Auckland Museum to explore adult second language learners of te reo MÄori and their perceptions of the GLAM sector in supporting the revitalisation of te reo MÄori," says Nicola.

Tracy was awarded the certificate at the Museum Medals evening by Kawharu Foundation trustee James Mace.

James says the scholarship is a fitting legacy to Sir Hugh’s contributions to the Museum.

"Tracy is a deserving recipient and the Foundation is very pleased to partner with the Museum to support a scholar doing such important work," he says.

Tracy says she would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Sir Hugh Kawharu Foundation.

"It is a privilege to have been chosen. I am looking forward to working with the team and collections at TÄmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. What excites me most about this research journey is listening to the kÅrero our taonga want to share," she says.

The purpose of the scholarship is to support and encourage MÄori research and leadership, particularly in the field of cultural heritage.