Person dead following incident on Waikato River

Saturday, 14 March, 2020 - 18:15

Taupō Police confirm that a person has died in a water incident on the Waikato River.

Ngati Tuwharetoa Iwi have place a rahui on the river, north of the Control Gates bridge, and signage is being erected to assist the public.

Police ask that all respect this rahui and stay off the water until the rahui is lifted, especially those looking to complete the river float.

Police will remain at the scene until the body is recovered.