Fatal rafting incident in Hawke's Bay

A person has died after getting into difficulty in the Mohaka River near Kotemaori, Hawke’s Bay today.
Police received a report around 1:45pm that the person had gone underwater while rafting on the river.
They were pulled from the water but were unable to be revived and died at the scene.
Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.
