Christchurch Powerball player scores $7.5 million

Saturday, 14 March, 2020 - 20:36

A lucky Powerball player from Christchurch will be popping the champagne after scoring themselves $7.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Redwood Mini Market in Christchurch and is made up of $7 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win follows the largest Powerball jackpot in Lotto NZ history, the $50 million Must Be Won just over two weeks ago. A mother from the Hawke’s Bay and a young Auckland family shared the record jackpot, each taking home a massive $25.1 million.

One other Lotto player from New Plymouth will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at New World New Plymouth.

Meanwhile Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.