One person dead after crash in Shannon

Emergency services responded to a fatal single vehicle crash on Mangahao Road early this morning.
Police were called at 1:25 this morning, one other person has been taken to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and Police will continue to investigate the circumstances around the crash.
The road reopened this morning.
