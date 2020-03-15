Another person has died following Paengaroa crash

|
A second person has died following the serious crash on SH33, near Paengaroa, on Wednesday 11 March.
One person died at the scene while another was transported to hospital in a critical condition.
That person sadly died in hospital yesterday.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
